The Prime Minister received René Léonian, President of the Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches of Eurasia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the President of the Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches of Eurasia, Head of the Chair of Armenology at the Catholic University of Lyon, Reverend Dr. René Léonian.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the domestic and external challenges facing our state and people and the ways to overcome them. Reference was also made to Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora relations.

Reverend Dr. René Léonian thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for the meeting and noted that he is ready to assist as much as possible in solving the problems facing the homeland.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu