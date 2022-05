FlyOne Armenia launched direct regular flights between Yerevan and Tbilisi

Siranush Ghazanchyan

FlyOne Armenia launched direct regular flights between Yerevan and Tbilisi on May 1,

The flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Tbilisi’s Shota Rustaveli Airport.

The flights will be carried out four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

For availability of tickets and other details it’s necessary to visit the website of the company or downloads the app from Google App or the App Store.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu