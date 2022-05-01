You will be with us forever: Henrikh Mkhitaryan shares tribute to Mino Raiola

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Former Armenia international, Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his long-time agent and friend Mino Raiola, who passed away on Saturday.

“I will miss you My Agent, My Best Friend, My Family. You will be with us forever,” Mkhitaryan said in asocial media post.

— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) April 30, 2022

Mino Raiola, the agent who represented some of football’s most high-profile players, died at the age of 54.

The Dutch-Italian’s stable of players included Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu