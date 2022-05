Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits 13 km northeast of Bavra, Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit 13 km northeast of the village of Bavra, near the Armenian-Georgian border at 23:35 local time (19:35 GMT), the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The quake measured 6 at the epicenter and was centered at the depth of 14 km.

It was felt in Lori, Shirak , Tavush, Kotayk and Aragatsotn provinces, and in capital Yerevan.

