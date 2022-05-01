Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted the reports of the Azerbaijani side claiming that Armenian units shelled Azerbaijani positions on Saturday.

“The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the evening of April 30 the units of the RA Armed Forces fired from large-caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is misinformation,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Ministry added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu