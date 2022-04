Armenia’s Eurovision delegation off to Turin

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian delegation of Eurovision has left for Turin.

Armenia’s Rosa Linn will perform 17th in the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on May 10.

The running order of the Grand Final will be determined by producers in the early hours of Friday 13 May, after the Second Semi-Final. As Hosts, Italy have already been randomly drawn to perform from 9th position on Saturday 14 May.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu