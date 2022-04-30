Armenia not afraid not to find itself on any maps: FM Mirzoyan responds to Aliyev

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated yesterday that the process of clarifying the borders with Armenia will be implemented on the basis of all the maps of 1918 and the once that existed before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and that according to some of the maps of 1918 to 1920, Yerevan and Syunik were allegedly part of Azerbaijan.

“We are not against the research of the maps. But why consider only the 20th century? We can start from the maps created in Babylon in the 6th century BC, or by Herodotus in the 5th century BC, or by Strabo in the 1st century BC, or created by Claudius Ptolemy in the 2nd century AD, or from the maps created by Pliny the Elder in the same period, and then to continue with numerous Latin, Byzantine, Arabic and other geographical descriptions and maps of later periods. Armenia is not afraid not to find itself on those maps,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in response.

“However, being interested in the effective work of the forthcoming Commission on demarcation and border security, the Republic of Armenia believes that this work should be based on maps that are accepted by both sides and have legal force,” Mirzoyan said in comments to Armenpress.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu