Armavia: The Fate Of Armenia’s Former Flag Carrier

Armavia was Armenia’s flag carrier until a crash with an Airbus, a global recession, and a SuperJet acquisition combined to bring the airline down.

BY JOE KUNZLER

Armavia was a 17-year-old Armenian flag carrier, sadly known for a crash and also known for being the first customer of the Sukhoi SSJ Superjet before filing for bankruptcy on April 1, 2013. The airline’s network connected from Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia to mostly Russian airports.

Where did Armavia connect?

The airline mainly served destinations in Russia, although it also flew into Western Europe and even to the Middle East. Throughout its time, it served the following destinations:

Armavia’s troubles start with a crash

Even with its robust network and a partnership with S7 Airlines, Armavia could not get to profitability. There are several reasons for this.

First, the crash of an Airbus A320-200 registered EK-32009 in 2006 at Sochi. The crash occured during a go around in low visibility, killing all the passengers (including 5 children and 1 baby), 2 pilots, 5 flight attendants and 1 engineer aboard. An Interstate Aviation Committee report linked below thoroughly describes a misjudged go-around by the pilot and co-pilot led to such a catastrophic loss of life. The reputational damage harmed little Armavia for the rest of its life, but was not the only reason for its downfall.

Armavia brought down by the Sukhoi SSJ SuperJet?

Quite possibly. Armavia was the first customer for the Sukhoi SSJ SuperJet. According to a March 29, 2013, Associated Press article the owner, Mikhail Bagdasarov, blamed its downfall on the global financial crisis, “…and losses from using a new Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet”.

The Sukhoi SSJ SuperJet may have been a celebrated arrival, but the first SuperJet in revenue service was such an under performer, Armavia attempted to return the jet. It was named “Yuri Gagarin”.

According to an August 2012 NYC Aviation report, Armavia found the Sukhoi SuperJet highly unreliable. An airline spokeswoman said,

“We consider it inappropriate to purchase a plane which requires repairs during its first year in service.”

It also didn’t help that the SuperJet’s spare parts were more expensive than spares for Western aircraft. In 2022, this is clearly a relevant historical lesson with the SSJ’s future in doubt due to sanctions.

The collapse and Armenia’s aviation future

In the end, the owner of Armavia, Mikhail Baghdasarov, was unable or unwilling to keep covering Armavia’s losses with his own finances. So, Armavia declared bankruptcy on March 29, 2013, and the airline stopped all operations on April 1, 2013. Furthermore, there were claims that Armavia owed over $1.3 million to Russian airports and over $250,000 to Russian air traffic services. This is even after a partnership with S7 Airlines that ensured a market share for Armavia.

But when Armavia went bankrupt, the Armenian government liberalized its aviation policies so that any airline wishing to serve the Armenian market had no restriction on number of flights or aircraft size. The end result according to the World Bank was that,

After a full year of Open Skies, airport passenger traffic in Yerevan, the capital, expanded by approximately 20 percent compared to 2013. The number of flights and choice of carriers serving Yerevan also increased.

Clearly Armavia’s fall brought about more mobility for Armenians. It is also worth noting also that until sanctions were placed in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Sukhoi SSJ Superjet was enjoying some success – mostly in the Russian domestic market.

Do you think there is any role for flag carriers in 2020s aviation? Let us know in the comments.

https://simpleflying.com/armavia-armenian-flag-carrier-what-happened/