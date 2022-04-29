Yerevan Brandy Company initiated tree planting project in the frames of 135th anniversary of brandy making in Armenia

Over the years, Yerevan Brandy Company has always prioritized environmental issues and made them an integral part of the everyday work. Hence, on April 29, Yerevan Brandy Company initiated tree planting project at the surrounding area of the main building with the participation of company’s employees, it said in a statement.

The project is based on the result of the work of specialists and the research of archival documents. This is not only aimed to make the capital Yerevan more appealing but also to contribute to the improvement of ecology and biodiversity. Within the frame of tree planting, various trees were planted, including Spruces, Maples, and Judea trees, which were selected taking into account both climatic, geological specificities of the area and architectural solutions of the building.

“Without the generosity of nature and the warmth of the Armenian land, it would not be possible to found brandy-making back in XIX century. Nature is the only source without which even the most gifted masters would’ve been powerless to achieve their creative pursuits. On the anniversary of the Armenian brandy-making, we couldn’t skip this topic which symbolically reflects our gratitude towards nature. Environmental agenda has always been on the spotlight of Yerevan Brandy Company, and I am even more delighted that we strive to protect and nurture the environment and involve new communities day by day,” says Serge Khachatryan, Chief Operating Officer of Yerevan Brandy Company.

“The cooperation with the dedicated team of Yerevan Brandy Company and deep understanding of the area’s importance for Yerevan, we managed to choose variety of plants which will make the territory appealing all year long”, – underlines PhD Kristina Vardanyan, member of the Council of the Elders of Yerevan.

Being a member of Pernod Ricard international group, Yerevan Brandy Company constantly initiates projects on the scope of “Responsibility and Sustainability”, especially stressing on the strategy of “Good Times from a Good Place”, which is based on the four pillars of S&R:

Nurturing Terroir

Valuing People

Circular Making

Responsible Hosting

The celebration of the 135th anniversary in the frames of this environmental initiative, combines all above mentioned pillars. The hosting of participants was accompanied with “Drink More Water” bar and during the event zero-waste cocktails were served.

Panorama.AM