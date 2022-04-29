The Archdiocese of America launched Centennial Celebration (VIDEO)

2022 is the Centennial Celebration of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Over the course of the year, the Archdiocese will celebrate its past 100 years, both online and in person.

This video series will focus on the institutions of the Archdiocese: Hellenic College Holy Cross, Saint Basil Academy, the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Leadership 100, the Archons, and more.

The highlight of the Centennial will take place at the Clergy-Laity Congress in New York City from July 3-7, which will feature a historical exhibit, the Grand Banquet, and most especially the consecration of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Orthodox Times