MP Abrahamyan reacts to Aliyev’s statements on border delimitation with Armenia

MP Tigran Abrahamyan of the opposition With Honor (Pativ Unem) bloc on Friday reacted to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements on the border delimitation and demarcation with Armenia.

“Today, the Azerbaijan president spoke about the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border with Armenia, noting that there is no specific map on the basis of which a border agreement will be signed with Armenia in the future,” the lawmaker wrote on Facebook.

“The latter noted that the history and maps created after the Sovietization of the South Caucasus should be taken into account when determining the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but the process should not be based on a single map. As an example, Aliyev pointed to the 1920 map alleging that “Yerevan and Zangezur were Azerbaijani territories, while Armenia had no border with Iran.”

“It’s now clear what the “peace agenda” of Armenia and Azerbaijan is about, isn’t it? In addition to distorting history, Azerbaijan has now decided to build its policy selectively: to take the most favorable circumstances for Azerbaijan from maps of different times and to settle all disputes concerning the uncertainty of maps in line with its maximalist approaches and the threat of force,” Abrahamyan said.

