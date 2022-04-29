Armenian, Russian and Azeri FMs to meet in Dushanbe on May 13

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The officials expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Russia and reaffirmed the commitment of the parties to the provisions of the joint statement of Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 19, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The foreign ministers discussed the implementation of the commitments under the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 as well as the setup of an Armenian-Azerbaijani border commission.

Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability and negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

He agreed to Russia’s proposal to hold a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled be held in Dushanbe on May 13.

Panorama.AM