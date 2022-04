Robert Khachatryan appointed High-Tech Minister of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Robert Khachatryan has been appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry.

A relevant decree has been signed by President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The post had been vacant since ex-Minister Vahagn Khachaturyan was elected President of the Republic.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu