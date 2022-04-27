Chris Bohjalian to discuss latest novel with Stephen Kurkjian

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Twelve years later, New York Times bestselling author of 23 books, Chris Bohjalian, returns to the Armenian Museum of America to talk about his latest novel The Lioness with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Kurkjian.

The discussion between the two is highly anticipated in Boston and its surrounding communities. Bohjalian’s most recent novel Hour of the Witch was published in May 2021 and was an instant New York Times, Publishers Weekly, USA Today and IndieBound bestseller. It’s a novel of historical suspense set in 1662 Boston, a tale of the first divorce in North America for domestic violence—and a subsequent witch trial. The Washington Post called it “historical fiction at its best.” The New York Times called it “harrowing.”

His 2018 novel The Flight Attendant debuted as a New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly and National IndieBound Bestseller. It is now an HBO Max series, starring Kaley Cuoco that has been nominated for numerous Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe awards. It was recently renewed for a second season. Bohjalian’s work has been translated into 35 languages and three times have become movies.

When Bohjalian spoke at the museum in 2012, he discussed the Armenian-themed The Sandcastle Girls, a sweeping historical love story that probes the depths of love, family and secrets during WWI. Now, in contrast, The Lioness tells the story of a luxurious African safari that turns deadly for a Hollywood starlet and her entourage. Set in 1964 in Tanzania, actress Katie Barstow and her new husband have invited a glittering entourage of co-stars, managers and publicists for a safari adventure. Envisioning candlelit dinners and capturing wildlife on film, the group instead faces a team of Russian mercenaries and a botched kidnapping as violence and rebellion rage next door in the eastern Congo.

Kurkjian is one of the most acclaimed investigative reporters in the country. A 40-year veteran of the Boston Globe, he is the paper’s former Washington bureau chief and a founding member of its investigative Spotlight Team. Kurkjian has won more than 25 national and regional awards, including the Pulitzer Prize on three occasions.

“We are delighted to host the two esteemed authors under the auspices of the museum’s Library Committee, since books continue to be an integral part of our mission and our collection,” says executive director Jason Sohigian. “We are proud to share the launching of on-site events since 2019 with Chris Bohjalian and Steve Kurkjian. We hope you will mark your calendars and join us on this very special evening.”

Signed copies of The Lioness will be available for purchase at the event, which is free and open to the public. Registration is required via Eventbrite.

Armenian Weekly