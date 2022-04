Wishes for Easter to Ecumenical Patriarch by the Hierarchy of the Ecumenical Throne

On Easter Monday, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the Hierarchy of the Throne in Constantinople, which warmly wished Him on the feast of the Holy Easter.

The Patriarch expressed his warm thanks to the Hierarchs and wished them that the Resurrected Christ to give them and all humanity health and strength, as well as peace in our suffering world.

Orthodox Times