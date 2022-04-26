Two Armenian companies win the prestigious Webby Awards

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Two Armenian companies have won the prestigious Webby Awards.

Podcastle, a Yerevan-based platform for podcast creators, has been named winner in the “Creative Production Apps and Software” category along with Blender. Adob Premier Pro and Canva were among the competitors.

Podcastle is an AI-powered, collaborative audio content creation platform that helps professional and amateur creators make, edit and distribute production-quality audio in seconds. The company’s mission is to democratize access to broadcast storytelling through easy-to-use tools that are professional yet fun.

Krisp, an Armenian startup that uses machine learning to remove background noise from audio in real time, has been named winner in the “Best Use of AI and Machine Leaning Apps and Software” category along with Adobe’s Photoshop Neural Filters. Podcastle was also nominated in the same category.

Krisp’s Noise cancellation for high-fidelity voice channels makes the software useful for podcasters and streamers, and acoustic correction (removing room echos) simplifies those setups quite a bit as well.

The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet.

Established in 1996 during the Web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu