Still no possibility for international organizations to travel to Nagorno Karabakh – CoE Human Rights Commissioner

Siranush Ghazanchyan

My first wish was to travel to Nagorno Karabakh, when the trilateral agreement was signed, CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović said at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (CoE).

“I was also waiting to see what would happen to UNHCR, the only organization mentioned in the trilateral statement. I know they have not been able to go there. And then I decided to offer my recommendations looking at the issues of transitional justice, on all things the Council of Europe is good at – missing persons, and many other issues related to this conflict,” the Commissioner said.

“My next steps will be to work with both governments. I made several statements in relation to issues related to reconciliation and truce and dignity, because this can only be done if there us respect and understanding that there is a need to move forward, and I’m ready to engage with both authorities, but unfortunately, I can say there is still no signs for the possibility for international organizations to travel to the region to do their human rights work,” she added.

“Regardless of this, we will continue to look into all these issues, working with the authorities and the civil society in both countries,” Dunja Mijatović said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu