My DNA is Armenian: Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Las Vegas

BY ADROUSHAN ANDY ARMENIAN

More than 500 members of Las Vegas’ Armenian American community visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument at Sunset Park on April 24, offering their prayers, commemorating, and placing flowers in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Since the erection of the monument in 2015, every April 24th, on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Armenians visit Sunset Park.

The community witnessed multiple generations visiting the monument and to pay their respects to the fallen, a solemn responsibility to educate the Las Vegas community and younger generations about the Armenian Genocide.

Master of Ceremonies Abe Kassamanian, a member the Armenian American Cultural Society of Las Vegas, introduced and welcomed the elected officials.

1 of 8 – + 1. Master of Ceremonies Abe Kassamanian with Congresswomen Susie Lee, Dina Titus, and Honorary Consul Andy Armenian 2. Congresswoman Dina Titus offering remarks 3. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft 4. City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman 5. From left: ANCA Nevada co-chairs Lenna Hovanessian, Esq. and Hera Armenian, Esq., Andy Armenian, and Dina Titus 6. Clark County Commissioner candidate for District F, Drew Johnson and his wife Sara 7. From left: Master of Ceremonies Abe Kassamanian, AACS President Levon Gulbenkian, Sheriff Candidate Kevin McMahill, Lenna Hovanessian, Esq., and Honorary Consul Andy Armenian 8. AACS President Levon Gulbenkian (middle left) with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congresswoman Susie Lee, City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Las Vegas Sheriff candidate Kevin McMahill, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft addressed the vigil. Each representative reassured their support to the Armenian community, confirming their efforts in demanding the immediate release of Armenian prisoners being held by Azerbaijan.

Representatives for Senator Jacky Rosen, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Congressman Steven Horsford, and Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead were in attendance and presented proclamations on their behalf.

Armenian National Committee of America Nevada co-chair Lenna Hovanessian briefed attendees on the latest developments of the Nevada Holocaust and Genocide Education Bill that passed the 2021 Nevada Assembly, which mandates teaching the Holocaust and the Armenian Genocide to all Nevada High School students.

1 of 4 – + 1. Scenes from the Las Vegas Armenian Community’s Armenian Genocide commemoration event 2. 3. 4.

Hovanessian also spoke on current efforts in Washington, D.C. to pass a bipartisan Congressional bill regarding the “Armenian Genocide Education Act” and confirmed that cosponsors of the bill included Congresswoman Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Congressman Horsford.

Both Hovanessian and Kassamanian read statements by Congressman Steven Horsford, Danny Tarkanian, candidate for Congressional District 2 and Drew Johnson, candidate for Clark County District F.

We would like to thank all Las Vegas Armenian Churches and Organizations that participated in the commemoration, particularly Very Rev. Sasoon Zumrookhdian, Rev. Artsakh Badoyan, Rev. Mesrop Golestanian, and Pastor Sam Agulian. Also, we would like to thank Homenetmen Las Vegas Artsakh Chapter scouts and ACYO members for participating in baring the flags.

The vigil concluded by placing flowers at the eternity symbol platform of the monument.

Adroushan Andy Armenian is the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas.

Asbarez