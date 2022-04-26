MoU signed between HENAR Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Ministry of Health

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Memorandum of Understanding was signed between HENAR Charitable Foundation and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia on April 25. The purpose of the Memorandum is to establish a long-term cooperation between HENAR and MoH.

The cooperation between HENAR Foundation and the Ministry of Health will focus on strengthening of the primary care system, development of the health workforce and digital enablers for transformation of healthcare.

“HENAR Foundation is determined to support and promote reforms in healthcare”, said Arman Voskerchyan, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HENAR Foundation, “We believe that as a result of our cooperation and joint activities with the Ministry of Health we will be able to achieve better results while working on these reforms”.

HENAR Foundation will support the Ministry of Health in the following functions:

*Gap assessments and consideration of best practices within thematic areas,

*Development of recommendations and action plans,

*Facilitation of the engagement of a network of experts and contributors into the prioritized areas and initiatives;

*Facilitation of public-private partnership.

HENAR Foundation was established in late 2021 to contribute to the transformation of the healthcare ecosystem in Armenia. In recent months HENAR has been successfully cooperating with the Ministry of Health by joining a working group set up to develop a program of measures for primary healthcare reform.

The goal of HENAR platform is to unite representatives of the field by promoting initiatives aimed at the transformation of healthcare in Armenia. Priority will be given to programs executed through public-private partnership and leading to sustainable development of healthcare in Armenia.

Due to the imperative of dynamic transformation of the healthcare sector, HENAR Foundation focuses on the transformation of primary care, development of human resources, as well as development and implementation of digital technologies in healthcare.

