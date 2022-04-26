 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Japanese researcher writes book on Armenian Church, Nerses the Gracious

2022-04-26

Japanese researcher Karen Hamada has written a book about the Armenian Apostolic Church and Nerses the Gracious (Nersess Shnorhali), a 12th century Armenian priest, theologian, poet and hymnographer.

Armenian Ambassador to Japan Areg Hovhannisyan held a meeting with Hamada, who is studying Armenology, on Monday, the Armenian Embassy said.

Hamada’s work is the first Japanese book on Nerses the Gracious and Armenian Christianity. She translated a part of the book from Shnorhali’s work in Classical Armenian (Grabar).

Before writing the book, Karen Hamada also published several articles on the history of Christianity in Armenia.

