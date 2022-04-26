Dr. Roger Ohanesian to receive ASCRS Foundation Chang-Crandall Humanitarian Award

The ASCRS Foundation has announced that Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP) Founder and President Dr. Roger Ohanesian has been selected as its 2022 recipient of the ASCRS Foundation Chang-Crandall Humanitarian Award, AECP reported.

Chosen based on his life-changing work in Armenia through the Armenian EyeCare Project, Dr. Ohanesian will be presented with the award at the 2022 ASCRS (American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery) Annual Meeting on April 22-26 in Washington, DC. The award is also endowed by a generous gift from Dr. and Mrs. David and Victoria Chang to “celebrate and honor outstanding humanitarian work with an emphasis on cataract blindness and disability.” Dr. Ohanesian has earmarked this gift for the Armenian EyeCare Project.

“The Armenian EyeCare Project has given me an enormous sense of purpose and good feeling and has been the honor of a lifetime,” Dr. Ohanesian says. “To be recognized and lauded by my own colleagues within ASCRS for my 30 years of devotion to this cause is very gratifying. I would be remiss if I did not include the many ophthalmologists who have joined me multiple times to bring advanced diagnostic and surgical techniques to our grateful colleagues in Armenia. I am in awe of what we have accomplished and immeasurably proud of how far this program has come.”

The Armenian EyeCare Project humbly thanks the ASCRS Foundation for recognizing our founder Dr. Roger Ohanesian for his service in Armenia for the past 30 years and we congratulate our beloved Dr. Ohanesian for this great accomplishment!

To read more about this phenomenal achievement, read the ASCRS Foundation’s announcement here.

Panorama.AM