The Paschal card of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

The work of Yevhenia Khyzhniak, a young Ukrainian refugee (16 years old), who sends her paintings, through the humanitarian aid gathered in Istanbul, for the moral support of her compatriots who have been tested by the war.

She personally offered this work to His All-Holiness, who chose it to symbolically adorn His Paschal card this year.

Orthodox Times