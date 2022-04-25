Proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide – Kim Kardashian

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In a social media message commemorating the Armenian Genocide, reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashyan has said she feels proud the US has recognized it.

“Today is the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Let’s all stand together and remember the 1.5 million people who were massacred. I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide,” Kardashian said in a Twitter post.

Today is the 107th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. Let’s all stand together & remember the 1.5 million people who were massacred. I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide. #NeverForget 🙏🏼🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/cS3ULa9Awo — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2022

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu