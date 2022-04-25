Pres. Raisi: US, NATO presence in Afghanistan yielded no results but destruction & killing

In separate meetings held on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received the credentials of new ambassadors of Latvia and Armenia to Tehran.

During the meeting with the new accredited ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Tehran Pēteris Vaivars, President Raisi said that the US and NATO presence in Afghanistan yielded no results but destruction and killing, and it did not provide security for Afghanistan or the region.

Iran opposes any move that would lead the world to unilateralism and war, he added.

President Raisi noted that the war and clashes in Ukraine should not prevent us from paying enough attention to the crisis in Afghanistan and the problems of its nation and large population of refugees.

Pointing to the long-standing relations between Iran and Latvia, Vaivars said that Latvia is interested in expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran on the basis of mutual understanding and friendship in order to ensure the interests of the two states.

Speaking on Monday at the ceremony of receiving the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, President Raisi said that the two countries have always had friendly relations based on good neighborliness.

He added that there are various potentials for the development of friendly, long-lasting relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

Referring to the firm policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in opposing any aggression, the President added that what has distinguished Iran today from other countries in the world has been the principled position of Iran against the aggression of the US and hegemonic countries.

President Raisi emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the right of national sovereignty and respect for the territorial integrity of countries.

Armenia is ready to raise the level of relations between the two countries to the level of strategic relations, the new ambassador of the Republic of Armenia noted.

