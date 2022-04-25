Hundreds protest outside Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills to mark Armenian genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on Sunday to demand the Turkish government recognize the Armenian genocide and end its support of Azerbaijan in the Artsakh, Los Angeles Times reports.

The rally organized by the Armenian Youth Federation was one of several held across the Southland to mark the 107th anniversary of the massacre. Los Angeles County is home to the largest population of Armenians in the United States.

Speakers at the protest honored the victims of the genocide and the strength of its survivors, told of Armenia’s rich history and culture, and called for Turkey to finally acknowledge the loss and trauma it inflicted upon the Armenian people.

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times

Outside the Turkish Consulate on Wilshire Boulevard, rally attendees waved the national flag of Armenia and chanted “1915 never again! Genocide never again!” and “Eastern Turkey is Western Armenia!” — referring to the historical homeland of Armenians. They placed their palms in red paint and pressed them onto a white banner, an installation that represented Armenian bloodshed.

Armenians continue to face threats, protesters said. With the help of Turkey in 2020, Azerbaijan launched a war in an attempt to remove ethnic Armenians living in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Our community is also calling on the U.S. government to prevent Turkey and Azerbaijan from committing ongoing war crimes against the Armenian people,” said Alex Galitsky, spokesman for the Armenian National Committee of America, an organizer of the event.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu