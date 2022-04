Serzh Sargsyan commemorates Armenian Genocide victims

Early on Sunday morning, a wreath was laid at Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, on behalf of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan in honor of the Armenian Genocide victims on the 107th anniversary of the great tragedy, his office reported.

Both Sargsyan and second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan took part in a torchlight procession marking the Armenian Genocide anniversary in Yerevan on Saturday evening.

