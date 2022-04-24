Campaign for global recognition of Armenian Genocide more urgent than ever – Cyprus President

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The campaign for global recognition of the Armenian Genocide is more urgent than ever, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Together with the Armenian brothers we continue the struggle. The memory of the horrific genocide must be kept alive. The cry “never again” is more relevant today than ever. The campaign for global recognition of the Armenian Genocide is more urgent than ever,” the President said in a Twitter post.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu