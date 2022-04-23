Mayor of Paris hosts reception on 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, on April 22, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, held a reception attended by parliamentarians, members of the Paris City Council and hundreds of French-Armenians. The Mayor of Paris, the Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian, as well as the two Co-Chairs of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) made speeches at the beginning of the reception.

Ambassador Tolmajian touched upon the need to condemn the denial of the Armenian Genocide, emphasizing its importance both for all Armenians and for the prevention of genocides and the international fight against crimes against humanity.

The Ambassador also reminded of the important role that France played in sheltering Armenian refugees who survived the genocide, emphasizing that the generations of Armenians who took refuge in France, while preserving their national identity, also became full-fledged responsible citizens of France, making a great contribution to the country and the deepening of Armenian-French relations.

She thanked the city authorities of Paris, and personally Mayor Hidalgo, for permanently being by the side of Armenia and Artsakh. She reminded that the Paris City Council was one of the first to adopt a resolution immediately after the 44-day war in 2020, calling for the recognition of Nagorno Karabakh. The ambassador also thanked Mayor Hidalgo, as well as Deputy Mayor Arnaud Ngatcha, for the implementation of the project to open the Armenian esplanade in the heart of Paris.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu