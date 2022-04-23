European Council chief, Armenian premier discuss South Caucasus peace efforts

Charles Michel reiterates EU’s commitment to support dialogue between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Agnes Szucs

European Council chief Charles Michel discussed efforts for peace and stability in the South Caucasus with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone call on Friday.

“Discussed with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan prospects for the further work towards advancing a stable, peaceful, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus,” Michel said on Twitter.

He also underlined that the EU remains committed “to supporting Armenia and Azerbaijan in their dialogue.”

Earlier in the day, Michel had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the latest developments in the South Caucasus, besides their main topic, the war in Ukraine.

Michel, who presides over meetings of EU leaders and represents the bloc in international affairs, has made significant diplomatic efforts for reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

As part of the ongoing process, he hosted a meeting between Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on April 6 in Brussels where the two sides expressed willingness to secure a peace agreement.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

After new clashes erupted in September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended in November 2020 with a deal brokered by Russia.​​​​​​​

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/european-council-chief-armenian-premier-discuss-south-caucasus-peace-efforts/2570621