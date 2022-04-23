City of Peabody hosts Armenian flag raising ceremony

PEABODY, Mass. — The commemoration of the Armenian Genocide has been held in Peabody for more than three decades. Mayor Peter Torigian (1936-2004) of Peabody began the flag-raising and commemoration event and it continued through his successors until 2019. This year, ninth grade Peabody student Gabriella Melkonian petitioned the city of Peabody to raise the Armenian flag in honor of the Armenian Genocide.

Melkonian and her friends raised awareness about the petition at Peabody Veterans Memorial High school. The petition received over 200 signatures and was presented to Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt, who accepted the petition.

On Thursday afternoon, just outside Peabody City Hall, a flag-raising ceremony was held for the 107th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. Mayor Bettencourt led the ceremony and offered his remarks about the Armenian Genocide.

Mayor Torigian’s widow Jackie was also present during the ceremony and helped the mayor raise the flag with Melkonian.

Mayor Bettencourt presented a proclamation to Melkonian and announced that Peabody will continue this tradition to commemorate the Armenian Genocide.

Armenian Weekly