City of Birmingham, Michigan, proclaims April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

The City of Birmingham, Michigan, has proclaimed April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, reported the Armenian National Committee of Michigan (ANC-MI).

The ANC thanked the City Government of Birmingham for bringing awareness to the “ongoing Genocide of the Armenians and joining the Armenian community in commemorating the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 by issuing this important proclamation recognizing April 24th, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Birmingham.”

“The cycle of the genocide will continue unless we bring the perpetrators to justice,” it said.

https://web.facebook.com/ANCofMI/photos/a.331704723601700/4678027352302727/?type=3

Panorama.AM