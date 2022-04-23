California Governor proclaims April 24 as Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a proclamation declaring April 24, 2022 as “A Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman Empire began its systematic genocide of Armenian people, a minority group that had long been treated as second class citizens. The Armenian Genocide began with the forced deportation and murder of hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders and ended with the deaths of 1.5 million men, women and children. It was the first genocide of the 20th Century.

As we remember the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide, we also honor the strength and resilience of the Armenian people. Forced to build new lives in all corners of the globe, Armenians bravely forged ahead in the face of unimaginable tragedy. Thousands made their homes in California, and we are greater for their contributions.

Today and every day, let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget the Armenian Genocide, and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 24, 2022, as a “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 22nd day of April 2022.

Gavin Newson

Governor of California

