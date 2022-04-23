Bill on Armenian Genocide recognition submitted to Turkish Parliament

Member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan, who is of Armenian descent, has submitted a bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Agos reports.

The bill submitted on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide also demands the identification of those responsible for the crime.

It also calls to remove the names of those responsible for the Genocide from public spaces and rename those after public officials who stood against the Genocide.

