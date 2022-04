Armenian flag raised at Fresno City Hall

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian flag has been raised at Fresno City Hall ahead of April 24.

“Today I had the honor of raising the Armenian flag at Fresno City Hall for Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day,” Rep. David Valadao said in a Twitter post.

“On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we remember the men, women, and children whose lives were either lost or forever changed by this tragedy,” he added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu