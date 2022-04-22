Yerevan’s Cafesjian Center hosts ‘Tereza Mirzoyan 100’ retrospective exhibition

Yerevan’s Cafesjian Center for the Arts announces the opening of the retrospective exhibition, Tereza Mirzoyan 100 in Eagle Gallery of the center on April 22, dedicated to the centenary of the celebrated sculptor, the Cafesjian Center told Panorama.am.

Tereza Mirzoyan (1922-2016) was one the significant artists who had an enormous input in the Armenian sculpture of the 20th century. Unfortunately, her name is not that famous amongst a broader society in Armenia. Nevertheless, not only she left a rich artistic heritage, but also had a priceless impact on the development of Armenian sculpture, being one of the first lecturers at the Fine Arts Academy of Armenia and working there for nearly sixty years.

Summing up Tereza Mirzoyan’s oeuvre, the show gives an opportunity to reveal the wide range of layers in her aesthetical approach, artistic language, varied techniques and media, as well as themes.

“Tereza Mirzoyan was one of the few female sculptors in Armenia in the 20th century, which makes it even more actual today to reveal and present her work,” states Vahagn Marabyan, the Executive Director of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

Tereza Mirzoyan 100 retrospective exhibition will be open to the public from April 22 to June 19, 2022. The admission is free.

Panorama.AM