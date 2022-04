Yerevan subway to work in heightened mode on April 24

The Yerevan Metro named after Karen Demirchyan will operate in a heightened mode on April 24, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, it said in a statement on Friday.

In particular, the subway will start working at 7am on 24 April and will close at 1am on April 25.

The working time is extended because people usually visit Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex until late at night on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Panorama.AM