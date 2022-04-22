US ambassador to Armenia visits Amulsar mine project site

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited the Lydian mine project site in Amulsar on April 20, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan reported on Friday.

“The Ambassador encouraged an expeditious and transparent resolution of outstanding disputes around the project. She welcomed Lydian’s commitment to upholding the highest international labor and environmental standards and noted the potential for the project to serve as a significant driver of growth for Armenia’s economy,” the embassy said.

Panorama.AM