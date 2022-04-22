Tufenkian Preschool Seeks New Director

The Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Director at St. Mary’s Richard Tufenkian Armenian Preschool and Kindergarten, located in Glendale, California.

Applicants for the Director position will be responsible for the following: Supervise and evaluate implementation of curriculum; Follow and implement NAEYC accreditation plan; develop and execute re-accreditation process; Evaluate teacher performance and identify opportunities for faculty training and education; Assess student achievement data; Develop and administer the budget; Hire faculty and staff; Administer safety and emergency response protocols; Work in collaboration with School Board to provide strategic direction for the school; Engage parent community and encourage parent involvement; Work collaboratively with all stakeholders, staff, parents, Board of Regents, School Board and local community.

Applicants should possess the following minimum requirements: Fluent in Armenian and English languages (oral and written) Knowledge of Armenian history and culture; Must meet state educational and licensing requirements for Preschool Director; Minimum of five years’ experience in early childhood education, including leadership roles; Ability to collaborate with school community structure, stakeholders and local organizations; Strong interpersonal, communication and organizational skills; Strong knowledge in educational technology; Experience in leading staff developments; Teaching and administrative credentials preferred; California Child Development Site Director Permit or higher preferred.

St. Mary’s Richard Tufenkian Preschool & Kindergarten logo

Qualified candidates are requested to forward their documentation (cover letter, resume, two recommendation letters from most recent supervisors, and copies of diplomas and certificates) to Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools, located at 104 N. Belmont St., Suite 208, Glendale, CA 91206 or via email to contact@prelacyschools.org

All documentation must be received or postmarked by Friday, May 13.

Since 1975 Richard Tufenkian Armenian Preschool and Kindergarten has been serving the educational needs of Armenian community in Glendale and greater Los Angeles County. The Preschool is accredited by National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

