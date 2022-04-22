Tatoyan: Current Armenian authorities have lost their legitimacy

The incumbent Armenian authorities have lost their legitimacy in issues concerning the security of Armenia and Artsakh, former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan claims.

“Their current policies contradict the manifesto they unveiled at the 2021 parliamentary elections,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“It is clear that they would not have formed a government if their program had been based on the current policies (concessions to Azerbaijan, unlawful reinforcement of the Azerbaijani military near Armenian villages and roads, significant weakening of Armenia’s positions in the international arena, and the like).

“The authorities have misled citizens, gained votes and are pursuing a policy against the will of the people,” Tatoyan said.

“An anti-democratic process is taking place, undermining the source of the government’s legitimacy,” he added.

Panorama.AM