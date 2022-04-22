Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo takes part in Armenian Genocide commemoration event￼

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took part in the Armenian Genocide commemoration event. , ARMENPRESS reports the co-chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, member of the ARF Bureau Murad Papazian wrote on his Facebook page.

“This morning, at the invitation of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, we visited the Paris City Hall on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Great moment of memory and demands. A tribute to the memory of the victims, a promise to fight to the end for justice, a commitment to continue our efforts to ensure the security and independence of Armenia and Artsakh,” Papazian wrote, thanking Anne Hidalgo for support and devotion.

Commemorative events will be held in France on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, on the initiative of the Armenian community. Every year, according to the tradition, a commemorative event is held near the Komitas monument with the participation of representatives of the government, the parliament and the city authorities of Paris.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1081338/