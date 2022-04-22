Palais du Pharo in Marseille illuminated in Armenian colors in memory of Genocide victims

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Palais du Pharo in Marseille was illuminates in the colors of Armenian flag in memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who were tortured, deported, imprisoned and killed by the genocidal madness of racist leaders, Mayor Benoît Payan said in a Twitter post.

“Let’s pledge today never to let the ferocious beast of nationalism take hold again,” he continued.

On the occasion of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide the Mayor also received representatives of the Armenian community and organizations.

The Palais du Pharo was built in 1858 by Emperor Napoleon III for Empress Eugénie. It now serves as a venue for conferences and various events.

