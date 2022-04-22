Garou performs songs of Charles Aznavour, Michel Legrand at Yerevan concert

World famous French-Canadian singer and actor Garou (Pierre Garand) held a solo concert in Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex on Thursday.

He first performed in Yerevan in 2009. During the concert, the singer admitted that he was happy to be back in Armenia and to perform for Armenian audiences.

Speaking on stage in Yerevan, Garou reiterated that he is not Armenian, although media outlets often refer to him as Garanyan.

“My last name is Garan, not Garanyan, but I love Armenia,” the singer said.

He performed not only his own songs, but also songs of Charles Aznavour, Michel Legrand, Joe Dassin and other famous singers it in front of a packed audience who often sang along with him.

During the concert, Garou also told stories about himself and his family and performed a song written by his 20-year-old daughter.

The singer tried to end the concert evening with his famous song “Belle”, but the incessant applause of the audience brought him and the musicians back to the stage.

Garou’s concert marking the 10th anniversary of Armenia’s full membership to the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF) was held on the sidelines of the Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival.

He is expected to hold another concert in Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex on Friday.

Panorama.AM