US, France have not sent signals of readiness to resume the work of Minsk Group – Zakharova

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The United States and France have not sent signals of readiness to resume the work of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the conflict in Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

“We have not received such signals. We do not expect them,” she said in response to mefia questions posted on the MFA website.

According to her, Washington and Paris “have actually paralyzed the once well-coordinated work of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group by refusing to cooperate with us.”

At the same time, she reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to the consistent implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu