Metropolitan Epifaniy: The Church of Ukraine takes the safety of the faithful seriously

The Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church met with the Head of the Regional Military Command of Kyiv, Oleksandr Pavliuk, and the Chief of the Humanitarian Staff, Oleksiy Kuleba, on April 20, 2022.

During the meeting, the issue of the celebration of the Easter Liturgy during the period of validity of martial law was discussed.

Metropolitan Epifaniy noted that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine takes the safety of the faithful seriously. That is why the Holy Synod took the appropriate decisions for the conduct of the liturgies, taking into account the situation in each region and respecting the rules and restrictions set by the authorities.

For his part, Oleksandr Pavliuk thanked the Metropolitan for his understanding and cooperation, thanks to which it was possible to reach a joint decision on the appropriate organization of the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ during the war.

At the end of the meeting, the Primate thanked Metropolitan Alexander for his attention to the needs of the Ukrainian Church and gave him his wishes for the upcoming Resurrection of Christ.

Orthodox Times