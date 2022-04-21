Kocharyan to join torchlight procession commemorating Armenian Genocide

Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan will take part in a torchlight procession in Yerevan on April 23 to mark the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Yes, President Kocharyan will take part in the torchlight procession,” Bagrat Mikoyan, coordinator of Kocharyan’s office, told Yerevan.Today in response to a question on Thursday.

The annual torchlight procession will begin from the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan at 7pm. The participants will head to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

Panorama.AM