Holy Wednesday in the Phanar

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the morning of Holy Wednesday, April 20, 2022, presided over the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar.

After the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch went again to the Canopy for the preparation of the Holy Myrrh, where, in the presence of the Archpriests, the Patriarchal Court, and the faithful, He celebrated the Holy Service and poured the last quantity of the Holy Myrrh’s ingredients into the boilers.

Subsequently, Archpriests and clergymen read, in succession, passages from the Holy Gospel.

In the afternoon, the Ecumenical Patriarch officiated the Service of the Holy Unction. Grand Prtotosyncellus Theodore presided over the Service.

Earlier, the Ecumenical Patriarch paid a visit to the Armenian Patriarchate in Kondoskali, accompanied by the Bishop Benjamin of Tralee and Archdeacon Paisios, in order to express his wishes for the Holy Easter to the Armenian Patriarch in Turkey, Sahak Maşalyan, and the Armenian community.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

https://orthodoxtimes.com/holy-wednesday-in-the-phanar/