Haigazian University Commemorates 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Haigazian University commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, during an event which took place on April 21 in the university’s auditorium.

The event was organized by the Heritage Club, hosting former Member of Parliament and lawyer Ghassan Mokhaiber as keynote speaker. In attendance were Haigazian University’s President, Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, faculty, staff, and students.

The event opened with the welcoming remarks made by Club member Boghos Boghosian.

In his opening remarks, Mokhaiber stressed the importance of action and demand, especially now that the Armenian Genocide has been recognized by several states. “We need to make sure that we are active in preventing, not only eventual future crimes against humanity and the gravest one, genocide, but the current crimes against humanity and current genocides,” said Mokhaiber.

Mokhaiber shared a few ideas that might become a platform for actions, including forming a permanent network of parliamentarians, against genocides and other crimes against humanity, from various countries, as well as developing tools in reaching international organizations, such as the International Criminal Court and other legal entities at the Security Council, in order to prevent, recognize, and seek justice for the crime of genocide.

On a national level, Mokhaiber expressed his pride of the Lebanese Parliament for recognizing the Armenian Genocide by a unanimous resolution in April of 2000. He noted that the Lebanese were also victims of the 1915 genocide, as one third of Mount Lebanon’s population perished due to famine, which was caused by a blockade put in place by the Ottoman Empire.

Member of Parliament Mokhaiber concluded his remarks by highlighting the importance of core matters and universal values, including respecting other human beings, diversity, and democracy.

