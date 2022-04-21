Greek PM’s call to UNESCO Director for the vandalism in Hagia Sophia

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azule, regarding the vandalism of the Imperial Gate of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople.

During their communication, Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his deep regret and abhorrence at the state of the Symbol of Christianity, a World Heritage Site, and stressed that these actions, which do not respect the history of the monument, endanger its integrity and its universality, as stated in a briefing note of the Prime Minister’s Press Office.

For her part, the Director-General of UNESCO reiterated the organization’s concern about the impact of the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and stressed that she would seek explanations from the Turkish authorities.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Audrey Azoule agreed that immediate measures should be taken for the protection and safety of the Church in coordination with the competent authorities.

As noted, the Prime Minister also expressed his concern about the efforts to change the character of the Chora Monastery.

Orthodox Times