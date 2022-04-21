Families of fallen soldiers to hold protest in Yerevan

Parents and other relatives of Armenian soldiers killed in the 2020 war in Artsakh have announced their intention to hold a protest in Yerevan’s Charles Aznavour Square on April 26, urging all to join them.

In particular, Ms. Naira, the mother of fallen soldier Gevork Javakhyan, shared a photo with her son on Facebook, writing: “You have repeatedly asked what you can do for us. Now I am asking you to stand by us.”

The hero soldier’s mother pointed to Nikol Pashinyan’s latest statement that the war “could have been prevented, as a result of which we would have had the same situation, of course without the casualties.”

“We can’t remain silent any longer. By staying silent, we become indirect accomplices of this bloody crime. The souls of our sons are restless; they demand vengeance and accountability from us. They want us to be determined,” she said, addressing relatives of fallen soldiers.

“We are gathering at Charles Aznavour Square (Moscow Cinema) on April 26, at 2pm, to determine our further steps.

“Please bring photos of our heroes with you or wear T-shirts with their images. Our demand is just and comes from heaven, our goal is noble,” the woman said.

Similar posts were also made by fallen soldier Abgar Nazaryan’s mother, Mrs. Naira, Anahit Manasyan, a relative of artilleryman Hayk Melikyan, and others.

Panorama.AM