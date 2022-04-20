Fairleigh Dickinson University students commemorate Armenian Genocide

MADISON, N.J.—An event dedicated to the 1915 Armenian Genocide was held on Saturday at Fairleigh Dickinson University. The event was organized by Brandon Zareh Fregenti, founder and president of the Armenian Students Association. Fregenti has a great passion for his Armenian heritage and history, and he fights for Armenian rights. Since the age of eight, he has been a member of the Nayiri Dance Ensemble of Hamazkayin of New Jersey. He also recently participated in the Armenian National Committee of America’s Rising Leaders Program in Washington DC, and soon he will be joining the New Jersey AYF “Arsen” Chapter.

About a dozen students from Fairleigh Dickinson University and members of the Armenian community gathered to paint a huge rock at the school to commemorate the 1.5 million Christian Armenians massacred by the Ottoman Turks, as well as to recognize current atrocities in Armenia and Artsakh.

Fregenti presented opening remarks, while Antranig Kasbarian discussed the Genocide and Ani Tchaghlasian spoke about Artsakh. William Saroyan’s quote was recited by Jesse Haley, vice president of the Armenian Students Association.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly